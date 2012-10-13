* Steel tycoon L.N. Mittal owns stake in HMEL
NEW DELHI, Oct 13 India's HMEL, part-owned by
steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal, has emerged as a new oil client of
sanctions-hit Iran, potentially complicating New Delhi's bid for
a renewal of its waiver from U.S. sanctions for buying crude
from Tehran.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) has taken two shipments of
Iranian oil since the start of September to maximise margins at
its 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) Bathinda refinery in northern
India, two sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters. The
purchases came to a total 2 million barrels.
In June Washington granted India a waiver on sanctions that
would have cut it off from the U.S. financial system because it
had reduced its purchases of the OPEC nation's oil.
India's waiver from the sanctions, which are designed to
dissuade Tehran from pursuing its nuclear programme, will only
be renewed in December if imports have been cut further.
Mark Dubowitz, a U.S. lobbyist for tougher sanctions on Iran
and head of the Foundation for Defence of Democracies, said HMEL
was taking a significant risk in buying this oil.
"The U.S. government in December will be looking to see
whether India has indeed significantly reduced its purchases of
Iranian oil and the addition of one more customer - especially
with significant exposure to the U.S. and Europe - will raise
eyebrows in Washington," Dubowitz said.
HMEL is part-owned by Indian tycoon Mittal, who heads
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker.
ArcelorMittal produces 35 percent of its steel in the Americas
and 47 percent in Europe, according to the company's website.
State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp and
Mittal own 49 percent each in the joint venture HMEL.
A spokesman for Mittal said he could not confirm or deny the
purchase, but said that being a minority shareholder, Mittal
himself would not be involved in such decisions.
While India's state-run refiners are adhering to the
government's verbal order to cut imports from Iran by at least
15 percent, their efforts could be undermined by private refiner
Essar and now HMEL.
"We are cutting imports from Iran at the cost of our bottom
line and private refiners are increasing volumes at our cost,"
said an official at a state-run refiner, who did not wish to be
identified.
"This may hit the plan to get the waiver renewed and shows
discord between private and public companies. We are the only
ones helping the country."
Essar sources, however, said their Iranian crude purchases
would average 85,000 bpd in financial 2012/13 (April-March), a
decline of 15 percent from an originally contracted 100,000 bpd.
From April-August Essar has bought an average 102,000 bpd.
IRAN CRUDE TO RAMP RUNS
The United States wants allies to reduce oil imports from
Iran substantially as it tries to pressure Tehran over its
nuclear programme, which the West thinks is aimed at building
atomic weapons. Iran denies this.
As Tehran's second-biggest crude customer, India is crucial
to U.S. efforts to squeeze Iran, but New Delhi needs to satisfy
the growing energy demands of its economy, Asia's third-largest.
HMEL's oil purchases came on Iran's suezmax vessel Magnolia
in September and Lantana in October, said the sources, who
declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Suezmaxes can carry up to 1 mln barrels of crude.
"They are buying heavy grades from Iran because they are
ramping runs at the refinery," said one of the sources.
An HMEL spokeswoman said that, as a policy, the company does
not provide details of its crude oil sourcing.
The Bathinda refinery has also processed oil grades from
Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the sources
said.
In September HMEL bought a million barrels each of Arab
Medium and Khafji, while for October it is scheduled to lift 2
million barrels of Arab Medium from the kingdom.
"I am sure they can get good discounts (on Iranian oil). The
problem is banking. If they can resolve it, they get cheap crude
and not illegally," said one Asian oil trader.
None of the sources were aware of the payment mechanism that
HMEL would use for oil imports from Iran.
Indian refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has
not received Iranian oil since February as it could not open an
account with Turkey's Halkbank, which is used by
other Indian refiners to pay for oil from Tehran in euros.
"How HMEL will make its payment is yet to be seen," said one
of the sources.
The rial has plunged in the open market against the U.S.
dollar and has boosted inflation in Iran.
