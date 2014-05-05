MUMBAI Honda Motor Co's (7267.T) Indian unit is recalling 31,226 "Brio" hatchback and "Amaze" compact cars to check for a possible fault in the brake system.

The company said it was recalling the cars manufactured between Feb. 28, 2013 until Jan. 16, 2014, to inspect possible mis-assembly of the proportioning valve which adjusts brake distribution pressure to the wheels.

A total of 15,623 Brios and 15,603 Amaze cars will be recalled, the company said in a statement.

The company will voluntarily replace the proportioning valve in these cars, if required, it said, adding that no complaint related to this part has been reported.

