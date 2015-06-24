(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India's prime
minister is betting big on housing. Narendra Modi wants the
state to help finance 20 million new homes for the poor in seven
years. It won't be an easy target: Overextended developers will
struggle to raise capital, acquire land, obtain regulatory
approvals and procure labour. But success would mean roughly
$250 billion in new investment and a boost to rapid
urbanisation.
Modi's plan to make India a low-cost manufacturing hub
requires a steady supply of urban labour at competitive wages.
Shifting people from illegal shantytowns to their own dwellings
with clear legal titles will go a long way in achieving that
objective.
But first India needs to build more houses for the poor. A
government panel estimates unmet demand for homes in the
$8,000-$11,000 price range at about 10.55 million. In the price
bracket of apartments that are three times more expensive, but
still affordable for a great many low-income earners, there is a
shortage of 7.41 million.
The overall shortfall of affordable homes will rise to more
than 20 million by 2022. At current costs, the investment
required to build these cheap homes over seven years would
amount to $250 billion, or 13 percent of last year's GDP.
The Indian government's ambitious plan, approved by the
cabinet last week, will see taxpayers shoulder the first 6.5
percent of the interest burden on 15-year mortgage loans of up
to 600,000 rupees ($9,300). In addition, the government will
subsidize the price of modestly priced new apartments by up to
$1,500.
Yet meeting the shortfall is a big challenge for property
groups currently struggling with a glut at the other end of the
price spectrum. Debt-laden developers have a huge inventory of
unsold homes that are at least 10 times more expensive than the
poor can afford. Builders aren't cutting prices to clear their
stock and middle-class homebuyers are refusing to bite before
they do. Transactions have dried up. At the present rate of
sales, it would take developers in New Delhi and its suburbs
more than 50 months to offload their inventory, according to
research firm PropEquity. The balance-sheet stress in the Indian
real-estate industry may make it tough for developers to commit
fresh capital for affordable housing.
The first step in reversing the lopsided growth of the
property market, therefore, is to whip up demand for cheaper
accommodation. That is what Modi's "Housing for all" campaign is
trying to do. To see how the plan could work, consider homes
that cost $15,000 to build, including the developer's profit.
After applying the government discount the buyer will pay
$13,500, financed with a 15 percent down payment and a loan
worth about $11,500.
Current interest rates of 10.5 percent will drop to just 4
percent on the first $9,300 of the loan, thanks to the subsidy.
All in all, the borrower's monthly mortgage bill - including
repayments - would be slightly above $100. That could tempt the
working poor in many Indian cities.
But even if stoking demand for low-cost housing proves to be
relatively easy, financing it is still a challenge. For lenders
to provide, say, 40 percent of the required $250 billion in
investment will mean $100 billion in loans, or a 10 percent
increase in Indian banking system's total outstanding credit.
While some lenders might welcome the opportunity to extend
new loans, there's a hitch: India's dominant state-run banks
can't afford to start writing too many new cheques in a hurry.
They are saddled with bad loans, and the government is being
stingy in providing them with the $15 billion in new capital
that Morgan Stanley estimates they need. Property developers and
banks will have to repair their balance sheets before they can
embrace affordable housing.
A lack of land may be an even bigger problem than a shortage
of capital. KPMG estimates that clearing the backlog of cheap
housing will require at least 200,000 acres, which could be hard
to find in densely packed cities. At the same time, acquiring
village land in India is both politically contentious and
time-consuming. A graft-ridden construction approval process,
which takes up to 32 months according to Jones Lang LaSalle,
will add to delays.
India ranks 184th out of 189 countries in ease of dealing
with construction permits, according to the World Bank. Attempts
to streamline regulation have met with little success over the
years. It's hardly surprising then that a previous government
plan to resettle slum-dwellers has seen work start on fewer than
150,000 homes in the past two years.
Even if Modi's new plan is able to give a significant boost
to housing starts, finishing projects quickly will be equally
important. That will require developers to boost labour
productivity. Compared with other industries, availability of
capital per worker in Indian construction has been largely
stagnant. Without a technology upgrade, a real estate boom might
just end up pushing up wage costs.
Policymakers also need to avoid building ghost towns.
State-built affordable housing in India is perceived to be of
poor quality; but without the civic authorities committing
transport links and basic municipal services like water and
sanitation to new projects, even private builders won't be able
to deliver homes that the poor will want to trade their hovels
for.
Eventually, India will need to take a hard look at its
inefficient land usage. Inner-city land owned by railways and
other government departments lies idle, worsening the
demand-supply mismatch. Restrictions on building heights add to
the scarcity of affordable housing.
Removing these bottlenecks could help create housing wealth
at the bottom of the economic pyramid, which can prevent
inequality from worsening. However, financing this wealth
creation with taxpayer-financed cheap credit can't go on
indefinitely. Eventually, the generous interest-rate subsidy
will have to be phased out to minimise speculative price
increases. But that's hardly an immediate problem. Given just
how bad India's housing shortage is at present, now is not the
time to worry about excesses.
