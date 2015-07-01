MUMBAI, July 1 Indian property firm Housing.com,
backed by Japan's SoftBank, ousted its co-founder and
chief executive officer on Wednesday, marking the first major
management upset at one of the country's largest start-ups.
Housing.com's boss Rahul Yadav had been at odds with his
investors for months and even resigned in April in a letter
where he was highly critical of the company's investors.
He later withdrew that resignation.
But on Wednesday, the group, whose other investors include
Sequoia Capital and Helion Venture Partners, said it had
"released" Yadav with immediate effect, citing his behaviour
towards investors.
"The board believed that his behavior is not befitting of a
CEO and is detrimental to the company," the statement said.
Yadev did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for
comment.
India's start-up companies, still mostly run by their
founders, have received billions of dollars from investors,
including $5 billion last year alone, according to research by
Morgan Stanley. In most cases, these companies have yet to turn
a profit.
SoftBank led a $90 million funding round for Housing.com
last year, part of the Japanese telecom and media group's plan
to invest $10 billion into Indian technology companies.
"I don't think this is a wider issue. It was a Yadav issue,"
one investor who did not want to be named told Reuters.
But some analysts said the ouster could add to pressure on
other entrepreneurs.
"With all the start-up hype around, there is pressure for
them to perform. The Housing story seems to be a unique case,
but I think the time has come for the start-up industry to
perform," Vishal Tripathi, analyst at technology research firm
Gartner, said.
Housing.com said it had begun a search for an interim CEO
and the current senior executives would continue to run the
company in the meantime. Yadav's departure also revived
speculation in local media that the company could be sold to
online classifieds company Quikr.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques and Jane Merriman)