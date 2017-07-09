FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2017 / 6:16 PM / in an hour

HPCL taps offshore dollar bond market for first time, raises $500 mln

1 Min Read

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has raised up to $500 million with its first ever overseas bond sale, the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

The company sold a 10-year, fixed-rate, unsecured dollar bond with a 4 percent coupon payable semi-annually and a maturity date of July 2027, the statement said.

The notes are rated Baa3 by Moody's and BBB- by Fitch. India's third biggest state-owned refiner will use the proceeds to fund capital expenditure.

Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Catherine Evans

