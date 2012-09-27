NEW DELHI, Sept 27 Indian state-run refiner
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd has bought 2 million
barrels of Nigerian Qua Iboe via a tender for lifting in
November, its first purchase of oil in a very large crude
carrier (VLCC), a source privy to the deal said.
HPCL has so far been buying crude in Suezmax vessels.
The refiner has bought the crude from trader Glencore at a
premium of $2.60 to $2.80 a barrel over the dated Brent price
for processing at its 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag
refinery in southern India, the source said.
HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd plant in Mumbai and has a
stake in the 180,000 bpd Bhatinda refinery in the northern state
of Punjab.