US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI May 17 A fire broke out late on Thursday at state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's Visakhapatnam refinery on India's east coast, said officials at the unit.
The fire, which was put out immediately, resulted in the shutting down of a 3 million tonnes a year crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery, one of the officials said. The extent of the damage and losses due to it is not yet known.
HPCL operates an 8.3 million tonnes a year refinery at Visakhapatnam. It runs another 6.5 million-tonne refinery at Mumbai on India's western coast.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.