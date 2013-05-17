MUMBAI May 17 A fire broke out late on Thursday at state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's Visakhapatnam refinery on India's east coast, said officials at the unit.

The fire, which was put out immediately, resulted in the shutting down of a 3 million tonnes a year crude distillation unit (CDU) at the refinery, one of the officials said. The extent of the damage and losses due to it is not yet known.

HPCL operates an 8.3 million tonnes a year refinery at Visakhapatnam. It runs another 6.5 million-tonne refinery at Mumbai on India's western coast.

