SINGAPORE, March 28 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has cancelled a tender to sell up to 30,000 tonnes of high sulphur gasoil because there were very few bids and prices were too low, traders said on Wednesday.

The state-run refiner had offered 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes of 1 percent sulphur gasoil for loading from April 1-3, in a tender that closed on Mar. 25 and was valid until Mar. 26.

The company does not plan to re-issue the tender, a trader said.

Refiners usually offer high sulphur gasoil when there are problems with desulphuriser units, but it is unclear if HPCL has any maintenance going on now, traders said.

HPCL plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and fluid catalytic cracker at its Vizag refinery in southern India for maintenance in April-May.

The planned maintenance shutdown will last about 45 days. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Miral Fahmy)