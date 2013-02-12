NEW DELHI Feb 12 India's state-run refiner HPCL could halt buying Iranian crude from June if insurers do not extend cover for processing oil from the sanctions-hit nation, said a senior company official on Tuesday.

"It is not only an economic valuation. There are other factors also like insurance and once we get clarity, then we will be able to decide whether we will be able to take Iranian crude or not," said head of refineries K. Murali.

Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL) is the third biggest buyer of Iranian crude in the current fiscal year and the insurance for its two refineries is due for renewal in June.

Murali said HPCL would take a maximum of three suezmax cargoes totalling three million barrels from Tehran during April and May. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ratnajyoti Dutta)