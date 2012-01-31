NEW DELHI Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) plans to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and fluid catalytic cracker at its Vizag refinery for maintenance in April-May, a company source said on Tuesday.

The plannned maintenance shutdown will continue for about 45 days, said the source.

HPCL earlier had planned to shut the two units at its 166,000 bpd Vizag refiner in November.

K. Murali, head of refineries at HPCL, said dates for the shutdown had not yet been decided.

"We have to see the arrival of equipment etc ... When we come close to March we will decide (the dates) for shutdown," Murali told Reuters.

HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)