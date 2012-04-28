A general view of the Guru Gobind Singh oil refinery near Bhatinda in Punjab April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

BATHINDA, India Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) (HPCL.NS) has not finalised any agreements with Pakistan on exporting fuel to that country, the company's chief said at the opening of a new refinery on Saturday near the border between the two countries.

HPCL is in talks with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for long-term crude oil supply contracts for the Bathinda refinery, chairman S. Roy Choudhury added.

The $4 billion refinery, run by Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run HPCL and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, is located 100 km (62 miles) from the border with Pakistan.

