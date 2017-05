NEW DELHI State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp will restart a 36,000 barrels per day crude unit at its Vizag refinery in 2-3 days, its chairman M. K. Surana said on Monday.

HPCL had shut the crude unit at 166,000 bpd southern Indian plant last Friday following a minor fire in its crude unit due to a pipeline leak, the company spokesman said on Saturday.

Remaining units at the refinery were operating normally, the spokesman had said.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Malini Menon)