By Nidhi Verma and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI Dec 9 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp is in talks to buy crude oil from
sanctions-hit Syria as the government-run refiner boosts
capacity to help meet growing domestic demand, Chairman S. Roy
Choudhury said.
Sanctions aimed at oil exports have cut out regular buyers
of Syrian crude, which has mainly flowed to Europe, causing
storage tanks to fill up and forcing production cuts.
India currently does not import crude from Syria but any
potential discount may make cargoes attractive.
"We are in talks with a Syrian party. But there are lots of
issues involved, including transportation," Choudhury told
reporters on Friday at the India-Africa Hydrocarbons conference.
Sources said last month that HPCL had asked state-run
Shipping Corp of India to arrange a ship to handle Syrian crude
and that SCI was scouting for an Aframax vessel.
Syrian oil represents less than one percent of daily global
production but export revenue is vital to the government, which
is engaged in a bloody crackdown on the country's opposition
movement.
Syria produced about 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) before
the unrest broke out nine months ago, of which about a third was
exported.
India's state-owned ONGC Videsh Ltd is also talking to
Indian refiners about importing Syrian crude.
"The European Union oil import sanction prohibits only EU
countries from importing Syrian crude oil," India's junior Oil
Minister R.P.N. Singh has said.
HPCL operates a 130,000 bpd refinery at Mumbai on the west
coast and a 166,000 bpd plant at Visakhapatnam on the east
coast.
(Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Ted Kerr)