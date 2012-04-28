BATHINDA, India, April 28 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) has not finalised any
agreements with Pakistan on exporting fuel to that country, the
company's chief said at the opening of a new refinery on
Saturday near the border between the two countries.
HPCL is in talks with Kuwait and Saudi Arabia for long-term
crude oil supply contracts for the Bathinda refinery, chairman
S. Roy Choudhury added.
The $4 billion refinery, run by Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd
(HMEL), a joint venture of state-run HPCL and billionaire
Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy, is located 100 km (62 miles)
from the border with Pakistan.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Ed Lane)