NEW DELHI Nov 9 India's state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd could import up to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Iran in the current fiscal year ending March, head of refineries K. Murali said on Friday.

"We may import up to 2.5 million tonnes (50,000 barrels per day) oils from Iran in this fiscal year," Murali told Reuters.

He said the refiner has imported about 1.3 million tonnes of oil from Iran in the first half of this fiscal year (Apr-Sept).

HPCL has a deal to import 60,000 bpd oil from Iran in this fiscal year ending March 2013, which includes 20,000 bpd that are optional.

Murali also said HPCL would delay closure of its 1.8 million tonnes diesel hydro desulphurisation unit at its 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery to April-June 2013.

HPCL also operates the 166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India and has a stake in the 180,000 bpd Bhatinda refinery in the northern state of Punjab.

