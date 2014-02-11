(Adds IOC source comments on Iraq imports)
NEW DELHI Feb 11 India's Hindustan Petroleum
Corp Ltd aims to raise crude imports from Iraq's
national oil company by 8 percent to about 65,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in 2014/15 as it takes up better terms offered by
Baghdad.
Iraq is offering 60 days' credit on purchases, up from 30
days previously, HPCL's director of refineries B. K. Namdeo told
Reuters.
HPCL bought 60,000 bpd from Iraq in the year ending March
31, 2014.
Iraq has also confirmed the extended credit period, which it
first suggested in November, to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
, a company source said.
IOC has raised volumes from Iraq by 5 percent in 2014 to
284,000 bpd.
HPCL will not be buying Iranian oil in the fiscal year to
March 2015 unless reinsurance for cover on refineries is
available, Namdeo added.
"This year we are not importing anything (from Iran). If the
insurance issue is resolved, then only we will take Iranian oil
in 2014/15," he said.
HPCL halted purchases from Iran in April after insurers did
not extend coverage for processing oil from the sanctions-hit
nation.
Although Iran has reached a deal with world powers over its
nuclear programme which has meant the relaxation of some
sanctions, insurance and reinsurance for processing its crude
has not yet been addressed.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Hardy)