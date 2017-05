NEW DELHI, Sept 9 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd shut a unit at its 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery in Mumbai last week due to a technical glitch, and has since been importing gasoline, its refineries head told Reuters on Friday.

BK Namdeo said the refinery's reformer unit was shut on Sept. 1 due to a technical emergency and would resume operations by Sept. 13 or Sept. 14.

State-controlled HPCL plans to boost the capacity of this refinery to 190,000 bpd by July 2019, while its second refinery in south India's Vizag will ramp up to 300,000 bpd from 166,000 bpd by July 2020. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)