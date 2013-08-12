* HPCL source says planned reinsurance fund not adequate
* To buy up to 20,000 bpd Nigerian oil this fiscal year
* Signs deal to buy 50 pct stake in planned LNG terminal
NEW DELHI, Aug 12 India's Hindustan Petroleum
will resume buying Iranian oil if the government unveils an
adequate back-up plan for local insurers to provide cover for
its refineries, its head of refineries B. K. Namdeo said on
Monday.
HPCL along with MRPL had stopped purchases due to
difficulties getting insurance for refineries processing Iranian
oil, forcing New Delhi to look at providing its own reinsurance
after European firms backed out over sanctions.
India is thinking of providing a 20 billion rupee ($327
million) state guarantee to back local insurance for plants
using Iranian oil, an industry source said last week.
"We are waiting for a clarification from the finance
ministry how they are going about it... If insurance clause
comes in our favour then we will process Iranian oil," Namdeo
told a news conference.
He said the company in its annual strategy for this fiscal
year had kept a provision to buy 20,000 bpd Iranian oil.
But a company official said on condition of anonymity that
the planned 40 billion rupees reinsurance cover was not
sufficient as HPCL's "one time maximum permissible claim under
the current policy is about 54 billion rupees."
MRPL had, however, resumed Iranian oil imports from this
month, its managing director said earlier on Tuesday.
To replace the lost Iranian barrels HPCL had lifted intake
of Iraqi crude and aimed to buy up to 40,000 bpd of Nigerian oil
from the spot market in this fiscal year, slightly more than in
2012/13, Namdeo said.
In this fiscal year it had also lifted a small quantity of
oil from Brunei, he added.
HPCL planned to buy up to 100,000 bpd Basrah light in the
current fiscal year, he said.
Sanctions imposed by the United States and the European
Union on Iran over its nuclear programme have cost Tehran
billions of dollars in revenue since the start of 2012.
Its top four oil clients have cut their imports by more than
a fifth in the first six months of the year, and are soon to
face increased pressure from the U.S. to trim shipments further.
HPCL had also partnered SP Ports Pvt Ltd, a unit of
Mumbai-based Shapoorji Pallonji group, to build a
five-million-tonnes a year liquefied natural gas terminal in
western Gujarat state, its head of finance K. V. Rao said.
HPCL would have a 50 percent stake in the project, Rao said.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by James Jukwey)