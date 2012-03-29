WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
NEW DELHI, March 29 All units of Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd's 180,000 bpd refinery in Bathinda in northern India are operational, a company spokesman told Reuters.
Hindustan Mittal Energy is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp and billionaire Lakshmi Mittal's Mittal Energy. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.