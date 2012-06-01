MUMBAI, June 1 India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines
plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($89.04 million) in a bond sale,
and is currently in talk with bankers, three sources aware of
the plans said on Friday.
Bankers said the firm is looking to issue secured bonds with
a 4 percent coupon rate and a premium on maturity. The bonds are
rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India.
The proceeds of the non-convertible debenture will be used
to prepay part of its existing rupee term loans, the sources
said.
($1 = 56.1575 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)