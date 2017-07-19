FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
India allows ONGC to buy out govt stake in refiner HPCL -source
#RamNathKovind
#CompanyResults
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
Earnings
RIL first-quarter profit up 9 percent, tops estimates
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Brexit
In beer halls and boardrooms, Brexit diaspora gets organised
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
Reuters Investigates
Philip Morris woos young Indian adults
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 19, 2017 / 1:33 PM / a day ago

India allows ONGC to buy out govt stake in refiner HPCL -source

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - Indian on Wednesday approved a plan to sell federal government's stake in state-refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp to explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, a source said, in a bid to create oil giants to compete with global rivals.

Indian government owns 51.1 percent stake in HPCL.

"ONGC has forwarded a proposal to acquire HPCL. Process for in-principle approval for this proposal has been initiated," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.