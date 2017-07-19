FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India allows ONGC to buy out government stake in refiner HPCL: source
SC to decide on right to privacy, but much more at stake
SC to decide on right to privacy, but much more at stake
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
India fumes as Philip Morris woos young adults
In camps and ruins, Mosul civilians' ordeal is far from over
In camps and ruins, Mosul civilians' ordeal is far from over
July 19, 2017 / 1:37 PM / an hour ago

India allows ONGC to buy out government stake in refiner HPCL: source

1 Min Read

A technician is pictured inside a desalter plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, September 30, 2016.Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India on Wednesday approved a plan to sell the government's stake in state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) to explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), a source said, in a bid to create oil giants to compete with global rivals.

The Indian government owns 51.1 percent stake in HPCL.

"ONGC has forwarded a proposal to acquire HPCL. Process for in-principle approval for this proposal has been initiated," Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Editing by Malini Menon

