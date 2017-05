NEW DELHI Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) aims to restart a 60,000 barrels-per-day fire-hit crude unit at its Visakhapatnam (Vizag) refinery by the end of June, a company source said.

The crude unit was shut on May 16 following a fire that hit a pipeline attached to the unit.

"The first assessment is scheduled for mid-June. After that, we will get a clear picture," said the source, adding that the aim is to restart the unit by the last week of June.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Seng Li Peng)