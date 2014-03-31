NEW DELHI Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL)(HPCL.NS) has offered gasoline for export in a rare move as it will shut gasoline production facilities at its Vizag refinery for about a month starting April, a company official said on Monday.

"We will be shutting a CCR (continuous catalytic reformer, FCC NHT (fluidized catalytic cracker cum naphtha hydrotreater) and an isomerisation unit for planned maintenance of 30 to 35 days from April 10," the company official said.

He added that the shutdown of the gasoline making units would result in the production of high sulphur gasoline that cannot be sold in India.

The units at the plant, located in Southern India, produce about 120,000 to 130,000 tonnes of gasoline a month, he added.

HPCL will sell the 25,000- to 30,000-tonne 90-octane grade gasoline for April 26-28 loading from Vizag through a tender valid until April 1, a trade source added.

