NEW DELHI Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL.NS) will shut more than half of its crude processing capacity at its 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) Mumbai refinery for maintenance from Monday, its head of refineries said.

The state-run refiner's Mumbai plant, in western India, has two crude units of 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) and 60,000 bpd.

"The Mumbai refinery processes about 22,000 tonnes (about 161,000 barrels) per day (of oil). So in the 45 days shut down, crude processing will decline by about 55 percent," B.K. Namdeo told Reuters.

He said the secondary units will operate at lower levels during the shutdown, which will complete on June 10.

HPCL also operates a 166,000 bpd refinery at Vizag, in southern India, and has a stake in HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd, which operates a 180,000 bpd Bathinda refinery in northern India.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by Malini Menon)