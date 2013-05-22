BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE May 22 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking to cancel a May naphtha cargo sold to Vitol, said a company source, and is also looking to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for the first time in more than 10 months, traders said on Wednesday.
The moves came after a fire hit its 8.3 million tonnes a year Visakhapatnam plant on May 16, prompting it to shut a 3 million tonnes a year crude distillation unit.
The gasoil cargo with 1 percent sulphur content is scheduled for delivery over June 3 to 7. A tender for the cargo closes on May 23.
The 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes naphtha cargo which was awarded to Vitol was scheduled for May 25-27 loading.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue)
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA