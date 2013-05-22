NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE May 22 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is seeking to cancel a May naphtha cargo sold to Vitol, said a company source, and is also looking to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for the first time in more than 10 months, traders said on Wednesday.

The moves came after a fire hit its 8.3 million tonnes a year Visakhapatnam plant on May 16, prompting it to shut a 3 million tonnes a year crude distillation unit.

The gasoil cargo with 1 percent sulphur content is scheduled for delivery over June 3 to 7. A tender for the cargo closes on May 23.

The 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes naphtha cargo which was awarded to Vitol was scheduled for May 25-27 loading.

