(Adds detail)

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE May 22 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd is looking to cancel a May naphtha cargo sold to Vitol, a company source said on Wednesday.

The firm is also looking to buy up to 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for the first time in more than 10 months, traders said.

The moves come after a fire hit HPCL's 8.3 million tonnes a year Visakhapatnam plant on May 16, prompting it to shut a 3 million tonnes a year (or around 60,000 barrels-per-day) crude distillation unit.

HPCL is aiming to restart the unit by the last week of June, said the same company source.

The 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes gasoil cargo with 1 percent sulphur content is scheduled for delivery over June 3 to 7. A tender for the cargo closes on May 23.

The high-sulphur gasoil cargo will likely be used for blending, a trader said.

Meanwhile, the 25,000 to 30,000 tonnes naphtha cargo, sold to Vitol on May 7, was originally meant to be shipped on May 25-27.

Traders said the outage would have a psychological impact on buyers as Asia is structurally short of naphtha.

This has been compounded by reduced throughput at Saudi Aramco Mobil Refinery Co's (Samref) 400,000 bpd Yanbu plant after a fire hit a pipe. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma, Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; Editing by Tom Hogue and Joseph Radford)