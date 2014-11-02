NEW DELHI Nov 2 State-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp expects to resume full operations at its 166,000 barrels per day Vizag refinery in southern India in two to three months, a company source told Reuters on Sunday.

The refinery is currently operating at 80-90 percent of its capacity as its cooling towers were damaged by cyclone Hudhud last month.

"Both the cooling towers were badly affected by the cyclone. It will take us two to three months to get them back in full shape," said the source with knowledge of the matter.

The source declined to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to media. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna N. Das)