NEW DELHI Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) plans to shut a 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit at its Vizag refiner for about a month from mid-April, a company source said on Tuesday.

"It is a minor repair work which will last for about 30 days," the source, who is not authorised to speak to media told reporters.

HPCL operates a 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery in southern India. The refinery has three crude units.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)