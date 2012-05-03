SINGAPORE May 3 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has delayed maintenance plans at a crude unit and a secondary unit at its Vizag refinery in south India by at least six weeks to the earliest in the second week of May, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company had planned to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker at the 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery from April to May for 45 days.

But this has now been delayed to May-June, one of the sources said.

"The contractors wanted a longer mobilisation period to mobilise the equipment," the source added.

The exact dates of the maintenance period have not been fixed, the source said. (Reporting by Seng Li Peng and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)