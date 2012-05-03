(Adds details)

SINGAPORE May 3 India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp has delayed maintenance plans at a crude unit and a secondary unit at its Vizag refinery in south India by at least six weeks, industry sources said on Thursday.

The company had planned to shut a 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude unit and a fluid catalytic cracker at the 166,000 bpd Vizag refinery from April to May for 45 days.

But this has now been delayed to May-June, one of the sources said. The exact dates of the maintenance period have not been fixed.

"The contractors wanted a longer mobilisation period for the equipment," the source added.

A second source said the maintenance will have to be completed by June, as the monsoon season usually starts that month. "Once the monsoon starts, it will be very difficult for them to carry out maintenance during the rain," the source said.

HPCL also operates a 130,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India.

HPCL sells an average of 40,000-50,000 tonnes of naphtha a month out of Mumbai port and around 30,000 tonnes from Vizag.

It has no plans to export any volumes in May, and prompt naphtha supplies have been unusually low due to a complete shutdown of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd's plant following water supply shortages.

Any plant maintenance usually means that the state-owned refiner would need to import transport fuel diesel, but the company is unlikely to do so anytime soon due to adequate inventory and high underlying crude prices, a trader said. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Seng Li Peng; editing by Miral Fahmy)