MUMBAI Aug 6 India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is
raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year bond
with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and
tenth year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Monday.
The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon
and a premium on maturity of 10.75 percent.
Yes Bank and Axis Bank are arrangers to the deal, the source
said, adding the issue could be upsized. The bonds are rated
"AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India.
The proceeds of the non-convertible debenture will be used
to prepay part of its existing rupee term loans, three sources
had told Reuters earlier.
HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is a unit of refinery Hindustan Mittal
Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run Hindustan
Petroleum and Mittal Energy.
