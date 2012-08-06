MUMBAI Aug 6 India's HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is raising 10 billion rupees ($179.36 million) via a 10-year bond with staggered maturities at the end of the eighth, ninth and tenth year, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday.

The firm will issue secured bonds with a 4 percent coupon and a premium on maturity of 10.75 percent.

Yes Bank and Axis Bank are arrangers to the deal, the source said, adding the issue could be upsized. The bonds are rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India.

The proceeds of the non-convertible debenture will be used to prepay part of its existing rupee term loans, three sources had told Reuters earlier.

HPCL-Mittal Pipelines is a unit of refinery Hindustan Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)