MUMBAI May 29 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy plans to raise at least 3.25 billion rupees ($58.1 million) through three-year, zero-coupon bonds at a yield to maturity of 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy.

Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. The bonds have a letter of comfort from the parent HPCL and are rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India, said the source. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)