BRIEF-Ricoh India gets letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
* Receives letter from Delhi police for closure of criminal complaint
MUMBAI May 29 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy plans to raise at least 3.25 billion rupees ($58.1 million) through three-year, zero-coupon bonds at a yield to maturity of 9.60 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) is a joint venture between state-run Hindustan Petroleum and Mittal Energy.
Axis Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. The bonds have a letter of comfort from the parent HPCL and are rated "AA-(ind)" by Fitch Ratings India, said the source. ($1 = 55.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 03.00/06.00 00.50/01.50 02.50/04.50 03.39% 02.82% 03.53% (Apr 11) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------------------------