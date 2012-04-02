EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
April 2 HSBC, Europe's largest bank, appointed Stuart Milne as its chief executive officer for India, effective April 1, the London-listed bank said.
Milne, who was most recently its country manager for Japan, will succeed Stuart A Davis who is moving to a new position within the organisation, it said on Monday.
Milne has worked with HSBC's businesses in Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Asia since joining the bank in 1981, it said.
HSBC's competition in India includes Citigroup, Standard Chartered and the Royal Bank of Scotland .
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has