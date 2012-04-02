April 2 HSBC, Europe's largest bank, appointed Stuart Milne as its chief executive officer for India, effective April 1, the London-listed bank said.

Milne, who was most recently its country manager for Japan, will succeed Stuart A Davis who is moving to a new position within the organisation, it said on Monday.

Milne has worked with HSBC's businesses in Europe, the Middle East, the United States and Asia since joining the bank in 1981, it said.

HSBC's competition in India includes Citigroup, Standard Chartered and the Royal Bank of Scotland .