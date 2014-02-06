NEW DELHI Feb 6 India has launched an
investigation after a media report alleged that Chinese telecoms
company Huawei had hacked into state-run telecoms
carrier Bharat Sanchar Nigam, a senior government
official said.
"An incident about the alleged hacking of Bharat Sanchar
Nigam Ltd (BSNL) network by M/S Huawei ... has come to notice,"
Killi Kruparani, junior minister for communications and
information technology, said in a written reply to a question
from a member of parliament.
"The government has constituted an inter-ministerial
committee to investigate the matter," the minister said on
Wednesday, without giving details.
A senior government official said the decision to
investigate came after a media report said Huawei had hacked a
BSNL mobile base station controller. The official declined to be
identified due to the sensitivity of the issue.
BSNL declined to comment beyond the minister's statement. A
spokesman for the communications and information technology
ministry said he did not have details of the allegation.
A spokesman for Huawei India denied any hacking.
"Huawei India denies such alleged hacking and continues to
work closely with customers and governments in India to address
any network security issue that may arise in technical and
business operations," the spokesman, Suresh Vaidyanathan, said
in a statement.
Vaidyanathan said Huawei, founded by a former officer of
China's People's Liberation Army, fully complied with network
security norms and regulations.
The Indian government has launched investigations in the
past based on media reports.
Neighbours India and China fought a war more than 50 years
ago and have a disagreement over their border. This is not the
first time Huawei is facing scrutiny in India.
In 2010, India blocked for several months domestic carriers'
imports of Chinese telecoms equipment over suspicions that it
might have spying technology embedded to intercept sensitive
conversations and government communications.
The unofficial ban was lifted after the Chinese makers, who
had said their equipment was safe, agreed to new equipment rules
with tougher checks.
The United States has also flagged Chinese telecoms
equipment as a potential security risk.
In 2012, a U.S. panel urged American companies to stop doing
business with Huawei and ZTE warning that China could use firms'
equipment to spy on certain communications and threaten vital
systems through computerised links.
