MUMBAI May 21 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) is planning to raise up to 7 billion rupees ($127.03 million) in five-year bonds, a termsheet seen by Reuters showed.

The state-run firm has invited bids on Thursday and set a ceiling of 8.15 percent on the coupon rate, as per the document.

The bond issue is rated AA + by Care.

The base size of the issue is 1.5 billion rupees, it showed.

($1 = 55.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)