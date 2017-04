MUMBAI, July 5 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp (HUDCO) has invited bids on Friday to raise up to 5 billion rupees ($83.17 million) through issue of commercial paper, as per a termsheet seen by Reuters.

The state-run firm will issue 60-,75- or 90-day paper to raise funds, it showed.

The commercial paper is rated A1+ by CARE and India Ratings (Fitch Group).

($1 = 60.1150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)