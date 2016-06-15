Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI India will sell a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) through an initial public offering, Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.
The government wants to raise 565 billion rupees ($8.42 billion) from the sale of stakes in state-owned enterprises in the 2016/17 financial year. That is 19 percent lower than last year's target, which the government failed to hit.
($1 = 67.0950 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.