A money lender counts Indian rupee currency notes at his shop in Ahmedabad, India, in this May 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI India will sell a 10 percent stake in state-controlled Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd. (HUDCO) through an initial public offering, Telecoms Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

The government wants to raise 565 billion rupees ($8.42 billion) from the sale of stakes in state-owned enterprises in the 2016/17 financial year. That is 19 percent lower than last year's target, which the government failed to hit.

($1 = 67.0950 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)