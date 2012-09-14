* Issue to be benchmark sized
* Initial price guidance is for yield of 5.1 pct
MUMBAI, Sept 14 ICICI Bank plans to
sell benchmark-sized three-year yuan-denominated bonds, a source
close to the deal said on Friday, in what would be the second
dim sum bond sale from an Indian issuer this year.
Benchmark sizes are usually considered to be around 500
million CNH, or offshore yuan.
The lender, acting through its Singapore unit, is looking to
sell the bonds with an initial price guidance for yield around
5.1 percent, said the source.
HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank are the
lead managers of the sale.
Moody's Investors Service has given a "Baa2" rating to the
bonds, which are expected to be listed on the Singapore
Exchange.
A unit of IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd raised
funds via dim sum bonds earlier this year after IDBI Bank
sold yuan bonds last year. [ID:
nL3E8FD32G]
India last year added the Chinese yuan as one of the
currencies that Indian issuers can tap in overseas markets,
which already include the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, euro and
the pound sterling.
India has set a $1 billion limit for yuan borrowings, as
part of the $30 billion overseas borrowing limit for issuers.
