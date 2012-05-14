Reuters Market Eye - Banking shares fall after higher-than-expected inflation data dents hopes for a rate cut.

The NSE's bank index falls 1.6 percent; ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) losing 0.9 percent, HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) down 1.6 percent, and Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) down 1.6 percent down.

Also hitting sentiment was Moody's downgrade of the financial strength ratings (BFSR) of the above three banks.

However traders say banks could be supported by expectations the RBI will inject liquidity via open market operations or a cut in the cash reserve ratio.

