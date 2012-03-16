MUMBAI, March 16 India's ICICI Bank is planning to raise at least 10 billion rupees ($198.47 million) via 6-year bonds at 9.20 percent semi annual coupon, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The bonds have been placed with the country's largest life insurer, the state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), said the sources. ($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)