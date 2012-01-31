MUMBAI Jan 31 ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, is "not expecting any surprises" on non-performing loans or debt restructurings going forward, Managing Director Chanda Kochhar told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday.

The bank restructured loans of 8 billion rupees in the December quarter, she said.

Earlier, it beat market expectations by posting a 20 percent growth in net profit. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)