MUMBAI Shares in India's No 2 lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) slipped more than 2 percent early on Wednesday after nearly 15.9 million shares, or 1.4 percent of its outstanding equity, changed hands in a block deal on the National Stock Exchange.

The deals were at a weighted average price of 924.16 rupees per share, data showed, a 1.4 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price of 937.75 rupees, valuing the deal at 14.69 billion rupees.

ICICI shares were trading down 1.9 percent at 920 rupees at 10.01 a.m. (0431 GMT).

The identity of the buyer and seller was not immediately available, but according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday, Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings planned to sell 1.38 percent stake in ICICI Bank.

The share sale comes less than a week after Carlyle Group and Warburg Pincus took advantage of India's recent market gains to pare stakes in two financial companies in deals worth $440 million.

India's main stock market index is up 14 percent so far this year, mainly led by financial stocks. It fell 25 percent in 2011.

Temasek held 39.83 million shares of ICICI Bank, or 3.46 percent, as of end-December, via its unit Allamanda Investments Pte, according to exchange data.

Temasek's move to reduce its ICICI Bank holding is part of the investor's rebalancing of financial portfolio and there could be more partial exits in other banks, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Prashant Mehra & Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)