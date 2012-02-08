* Temasek will still own 2 pct stake in ICICI Bank after
share sale
* Shares were sold at an average 924.05 rupees each
* More Temasek bank stake sales may be on the way- sources
(Adds details)
By Prashant Mehra and Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, Feb 8 Singapore state investment
group Temasek Holdings has sold a 1.4 percent stake in
ICICI Bank, India's No. 2 lender, raising $299 million
in the latest signal investors are using a rally in the Indian
market as an exit opportunity.
The open market sale, announced on Wednesday, came less than
a week after U.S. private equity firms Carlyle Group and Warburg
Pincus pared their stakes in two financial companies in deals
worth $440 million.
India's main stock market index is up 14.6 percent
so far this year, mainly led by financial stocks, and bankers
expect to see more exit moves as a result.
The market dropped nearly 25 percent in 2011, making it one
of the worst global performers and leaving few IPOs or block
sales.
Temasek held 39.83 million shares of ICICI Bank, or 3.46
percent, as of end-December, via its unit Allamanda Investments
Pte, according to exchange data.
On Wednesday, Temasek sold 15.9 million shares of ICICI Bank
at an average 924.05 rupees each in block deals. It would hold
about 2 percent stake in the Indian bank after the share sale,
which was arranged by Goldman Sachs.
Temasek had launched the share sale in the price band of 924
rupees to 937.75 rupees each, a zero to 1.5 percent discount to
its Tuesday close price, according to a term sheet seen by
Reuters on Tuesday.
Shares in ICICI Bank, which has a market value of about $22
billion, ended 1.8 percent lower on Wednesday at 920.45 rupees,
while the main Mumbai market rose 0.5 percent.
"As an active investor, Temasek rebalances its portfolio
from time to time," a Singapore-based spokesman for Temasek
said, without elaborating.
MORE TEMASEK BANK STAKE SALES?
Temasek's move to reduce its ICICI Bank holding is part of
the investor's rebalancing of its financial portfolio, and the
fund may sell more of its bank stakes, sources familiar with the
matter said.
About 36 percent of Temasek's portfolio was in financial
services in the fiscal year that ended March 31. That could
change in the months ahead as a relatively new team of fund
managers that includes investment bankers from UBS and
Credit Suisse exercises its influence on Temasek
strategy.
Temasek's bank holdings include stakes in China Construction
Bank, Bank of China, and Pakistan's NIB
Bank.
($1=49.2 rupees)
(Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; additional reporting by Saeed
Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Andrew Callus)