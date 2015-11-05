BRIEF-Indag Rubber recommends final dividend of 1.50 rupee per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of INR 1.50/- per equity share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 5 Three months ended Sept 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier. Alerts in million rupees unless stated)
Net profit 205.7 28.5
Total income from operations 846.1 767.7
* March quarter net profit 391.7 million rupees versus 562 million rupees year ago