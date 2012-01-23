Jan 23 Indian state consortium
International Coal Ventures Ltd. is in advanced talks with
several Asian countries and Australia to secure coking coal
supplies, its head C.S. Verma told Daily News & Analysis
newspaper.
ICVL comprises utility NTPC, Steel Authority of
India, iron ore miner NMDC, Coal India
and steelmaker Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd.
"We are already in the process of signing agreements with
some other governments in Asia," Verma, also the chairman of
SAIL, told the paper.
ICVL is also in talks with the Indonesian government to look
at more mines, he said.
"In Indonesia, we have applied for government-to-government
allocation for some other mines," Verma told the paper.
It has appointed a consultant to look for mines in Indonesia
and was hopeful of identifying them within 4-5 months, he said.
While India has the fourth-largest proven coal reserves in
the world, they are low quality and coking coal makes up only 17
percent of total reserves.
In fiscal 2010, India imported 23 million tonnes of coking
coal to meet its requirement of around 40 million tonnes,
accounting for 34 percent of total coal imports, according to
research by Ernst & Young.
The demand for coking coal will only increase as new steel
capacity comes online, with India's coking coal requirement
expected to reach 90 million tonnes by fiscal 2020, according to
Ernst & Young.
