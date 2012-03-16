MUMBAI, March 16 India's IDBI Bank plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($198.47 million) through 10-year lower tier-II bonds at 9.25 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Friday. The bonds have been placed with the country's largest life insurer, the state-run Life Insurance Corp of India (LIC), said the source. ($1 = 50.3850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Harish Nambiar)