MUMBAI, March 16 India's IDBI Bank has launched a 3.5-year bond issue, which aims to raise minimum 100 million Swiss francs, a source close to the development said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank is the sole arranger of the deal, the source said.

The books will remain open until the end of the day for pricing, said two sources with direct knowledge of the deal, but who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)