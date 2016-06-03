BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 3 A unit of private equity firm Providence Equity Partners priced its sale of a 3.47 percent stake in India's Idea Cellular at 110.5 rupees per share, raising 13.8 billion rupees ($205.19 million), IFR reported on Friday.
The sale was priced at the bottom of a 110.5-112.5 rupees range, marking a 6.8 percent discount to its closing share price on Thursday. Providence Equity Partners sold about 125 million shares in the wireless provider, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, also reported. ($1 = 67.2550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
