(Corrects Idea's ranking to third-biggest)
NEW DELHI Feb 4 Idea Cellular Ltd,
India's third-biggest mobile phone carrier by customers and
revenue, said the government has given it access to
long-disputed permits in two service zones, helping its stock
extend gains.
The telecommunication ministry transferred to Idea permits
originally held by Spice Communications, which Idea had acquired
in 2008. The ministry had imposed a 6 billion rupee ($95.71
million) fine on the company and stalled the permit transfer,
saying Idea violated rules in the acquisition.
Idea said the permit transfer would help it launch 3G
services in Punjab, where it bought airwaves for the services in
2010, but has yet to offer the services.
The permit transfer is subject to the outcome of Idea's plea
at a telecoms tribunal challenging the government penalty, the
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Shares in Idea closed 7.9 percent higher, having risen as
much as 9.2 percent during the session. Among the listed Indian
telecoms carriers, shares in Idea have fallen the most since
mid-January over concerns of fierce bidding in a telecoms
airwave auction.
($1 = 62.6925 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Supriya Kurane)